CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll be above freezing again, but we’ll feel strong southwest winds.

A light round of wintry mix will Next up, a light round of a wintry mix will linger in the early morning hours.

Little to no accumulation expected.

Winds will be gusting up to 30 MPH.

Wednesday is forecast to hit 40-degrees, our first in over a month.

The last time we hit the 40F mark was January 21st at 42F.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

