Temperatures in the 90s continue

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s day #5 in the 90s (normal: 10 days/year), and we are forecasting several more 90°+ days on the way. This may turn out to be a 5-day heat wave stretch!

*It’s the first heat wave of the summer. A heat wave is a period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather.

Typically, a heat wave lasts two or more days although it’s defined regionally. Heat indices will climb as the humidity goes up starting Tuesday.

Some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat!

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! The next opportunity that many of us will see some rain will not be until late day on Tuesday mainly in the afternoon as a front lifts north. Some locally heavy rain. Coverage will be limited.

Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio. The best chance for appreciable rain will be at the end of the week.

