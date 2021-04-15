Temperatures in the 40s with rain and maybe even some snow tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Clouds lower and thicken, and there’s a slight chance (10%) of a spotty shower near dawn.

Otherwise, our next best chance of rain (some lake enhancement) will occur Thursday PM especially into the evening and overnight.

A MUCH COLDER day is on the way Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s!

The heaviest, most widespread rain will be Thursday night into Friday morning

A few snow flurries in the morning out east possible!

Lingering showers Friday through midday/early afternoon for our eastern areas

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: