Temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory for a small portion of Northeast Ohio.

Carroll, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas counties could see some difficult driving conditions through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake effect snow bands set up Tuesday morning.

People in the bands could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

The cold weather is hanging on with temperatures around 10° below the average.

Highs in the low 20’s with wind chills in the teens Tuesday.

Several rounds of snow this week. We have FOUR separate snow systems through Valentine’s Day weekend. Each one will produce light, general accumulations.

The bitter blast arrives next week! Coldest air will be arriving on Valentine’s Day. Sub-zero lows possible Valentine’s Day night.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

