(WJW) – Heating up again Monday with temperatures back to the low to mid-80s.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with more clouds late and a small chance for a late evening storm.

Storm coverage and duration will increase Wednesday and Thursday along a stalled front.

Aside from being warm Tuesday, there is still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

