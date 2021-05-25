Temperatures headed for 90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After a pleasant Monday, get ready for perhaps the warmest, most humid day of the season on Tuesday!

There is an Air Quality Alert for much of Northeast Ohio. More on that here.

Temperatures could top 90° in some backyards. Dew points will be in the 60s.

A strong cold front moves in Wednesday which will produce scattered showers and a few strong storms.

Another front Friday with showers followed by cooler air as we head into the holiday weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.