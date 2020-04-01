Temperatures head for 50 with little bits of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A few showers are persistent over a small part of northeast Ohio.

Some patchy fog is likely for the morning hours.

We’ll reach the big 5-0 today in many locations.

And get ready for small little warm-ups almost every day!

We could be flirting with 70 the beginning part of next week!

April Fools’ day will surprise us with some sunshine later in the day, and that’s no joke! :)

Thankfully, Thursday and Friday and Saturday will sport some sunshine, and temperatures will warm for the early half of the first weekend of April.

Today’s forecast:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

