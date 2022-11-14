CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here is a look at the most recent snowfall totals from the past weekend. Totals are courtesy of NWS-trained spotters. The amounts are in line with our initial forecast.

You’ll need the winter gear for the morning commute but temperatures will be a degree, or so, warmer tomorrow afternoon. Still chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with breaks of sunshine through the day and calm winds.

Tip: Locate your winter gear, you’re going to need it in the week ahead.

Watching for another potential wintry mix midweek as a panhandle low (from the southwest) brings a wintry mix Tuesday PM/evening and into the night/early Wednesday with another round of lake effect snow showers Thursday with light accumulations.

Stay tuned for any updates with this next system.

Temperatures continue well below normal into the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend. This animation shows the COLD continuing into early Thanksgiving week. Temperatures look to moderate around Thanksgiving!

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook. Here are a few of them.

Here is FOX 8’s official Winter Weather Outlook