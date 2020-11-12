Temperatures falling overnight, chance of rain this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We are drying out and the clearing out process will follow. Temps will continue to fall into the lower 30s to around 40 overnight.
Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are on the way. There’s a chance of rain during the Browns game Sunday.
A short-lived period of colder air (as advertised last week) will be around early next week which could produce some lake effect precip including snow. Otherwise, temperatures will hover near normal/slightly above late next week and linger into the weekend prior to Thanksgiving week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
