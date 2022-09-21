CLEVELAND (WJW) – Changes are coming! A few showers and storms will move through the area late tonight. It’s possible to see an isolated strong to severe storm but that threat is diminishing quickly.

Breezy and cooler air will move in tonight. Any chance for a severe threat will end before midnight.

Cloudy and cool tomorrow with a few areas of drizzle through the day. We will start to dry things out by Thursday night but temperatures will drop off fast. Highs only in the low to mid 60s during the day.

You may need the your umbrella at the tailgate as a few showers move out but you’ll definitely need your Browns sweatshirt for the game! At kickoff temps will be in the upper 50’s.

HELLO FALL! The autumnal equinox arrives during the game at 9:02 p.m.

Cooler temps continue through the remainder of the week! Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year where these big swings occur more often.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

