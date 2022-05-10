CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cities in the western part of the state were well into the 80s Tuesday, while eastern communities were a few degrees shy of 80. There’s a lot more where that came from!

Overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s, with a few fair weather clouds in and out.

We’re gaining daylight as well. By the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 p.m.

Temperatures trending up! Every day we’ll add a couple of degrees, sending our temperatures above average. A few 80s showing are up again. Get out and enjoy because next week we won’t be as lucky as temperatures drop to near normal (cooler).

A string of dry days ahead. It’s the longest stretch of dry weather since last November 4-10. The next chance of a few showers is Friday night and into Saturday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: