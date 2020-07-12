1  of  3
Temperatures continue to cool as we kick off our week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is a chance of rain today before noon, but it shouldn’t be much around the Cleveland area and will stay farther south in Akron, Canton and Mansfield.

Expect today’s high to be 81 degrees and today’s low to be 68 degrees.

Check out your upcoming weather highlights below:

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

