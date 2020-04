CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Overnight showers have moved out and warmer air is moving in.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s by lunch and climb into the 60s for Thursday highs.

More showers are on the way for the southern parts of Northeast Ohio after 4 p.m.

We’ll dry out tonight.

Friday will be dry and in the low 50s.

It will be cool and rainy this weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

