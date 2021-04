CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A taste of summer is coming to Northeast Ohio, but we’ll have to wait for it.

A few areas are under a Frost Advisory Monday morning.

This is for Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties through 9 a.m.

Monday will warm to the low 60s with sunshine.

Tomorrow we’ll see 80s.

Decent weather is also on tap for the NFL Draft.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: