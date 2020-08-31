CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another beautiful day in the books to end the last weekend of August!
This taste of fall is coming to an end. We’ll return to the 80s starting tomorrow. Humidity increases once again before a cold front arrives Wednesday.
Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful for the most part! Labor Day itself is showing a good chance of storms along a cold front that will be sweeping across NE Ohio.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Cuyahoga County Board of Health tracking 23 COVID-19 cases across eight school districts
- Taste of fall coming to an end, temps rise back up to the 80s on Monday
- ‘You have created the hate’: Portland mayor blames Trump for violent protest that left one dead
- Wainwright throws CG on 39th birthday, Cards top Indians 7-2
- City of Cleveland notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new fatalities