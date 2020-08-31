Taste of fall coming to an end, temps rise back up to the 80s on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another beautiful day in the books to end the last weekend of August!

This taste of fall is coming to an end. We’ll return to the 80s starting tomorrow. Humidity increases once again before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful for the most part! Labor Day itself is showing a good chance of storms along a cold front that will be sweeping across NE Ohio.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

