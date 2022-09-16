CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cool tonight but feeling great as we fall into the 70s and 60s this evening. Staying quiet with a few clouds late tonight but we will remain dry.

Some places could end up in the upper 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Warmer tomorrow and Sunday with highs climbing into the mid 80s with a good amount of sunshine. Staying quiet both days as a bit more humidity starts to creep into the area.

If you’re headed to the Browns home opener on Sunday, it will feel like summer. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and a little more muggy but tolerable. You may wanna choose to wear the short-sleeved shirt and shorts.

There are other events happening in our community this weekend as well. It will be a beautiful late summer weekend to spend outdoors.

Warmth continues into early next week.

Next chance of rain will arrive after sundown on Sunday and especially Monday.

Up to a half inch possible for much of the area. A few thunderstorms possible, severe storms not likely.

Temperatures will be much cooler at the end of next week!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.