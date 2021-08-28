Sweltering heat and humidity continues this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday is going to be more of the same: Hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms.

We’re tracking a cold front, stalled out for now, but swings Monday bringing relief. The winds aloft turn to a more northwest flow and the cooler temperatures befall the Great Lakes.

We’ll be watching Hurricane Ida in the Gulf this weekend and the remnants could affect us by midweek. As it looks right now, we will see rain showers in the southern part of the viewing area on Wednesday.

Ida is currently a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 MPH. Rapid intensification is expected as it nears the Gulf Coast and forecasted to be a major category 4 hurricane at landfall late Sunday afternoon.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: