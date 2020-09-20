Sweater weather: Fall-like feel kick starts your Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine galore! A pleasant, dry stretch of weather is ahead of us. Enjoy!

Today is no exception, just a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs today in the mid 60s.

The countdown is on! Astronomical autumn begins at 9:30 am EDT on Tuesday, September 22!

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat. Heat has been fairly common over the last few years in mid September here in Ohio. Surprisingly, temperatures this September have been near normal overall.

The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first was this weekend. A brief warmup is likely, but then another less sharp cool-down is forecast for the last weekend of September.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

