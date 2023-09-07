CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s not as hot today but still plenty warm with highs in the upper 70s.

There are a bit more clouds than what we saw Wednesday, with a few on-and-off light showers. It’s still muggy, but we’ll slowly drop to more comfortable conditions tomorrow.

Tomorrow features a mostly cloudy sky with the chance of a few showers, mainly around the first half of day. It’ll be noticeably cooler with temperatures in the low 70s.

Our Friday night high school football games will feel more like football weather. Most fields will not experience showers, however there is a chance at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.

Hurricane Lee is strengthening in the Atlantic. We will be watching the movement over the next week.

The tropics continue to heat up as the Midwest cools off. By the middle of the next week, our temperatures will dip about 10 degrees below average and into the 60s. Sweater weather ahead!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: