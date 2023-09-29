CLEVELAND (WJW) – Gradually clearing skies this evening with comfortable temperatures in the 60s. You may want to have the jeans and long sleeves on if you’re headed out to any events this evening but overall a pretty pleasant one.

Looking nice for Friday night football!

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with some areas of patchy fog. There is a Supermoon so it will be a nice evening for viewing celestial events. Temps will be around seasonably cool, in the mid 50s give or take a few degrees.

A beautiful weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.

We need any amount we can get! Most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit. In fact, this month has been the 6th driest September on record.

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid 70’s as we usher in October.

