Super Worm Moon: Final supermoon of winter lighting up the sky Monday night

This picture taken on March 21, 2019 shows the last Supermoon of 2019, known as the ‘super worm equinox moon’, over Karak in Malaysia’s Pahang state. – The last of three Supermoons which began the year, the ‘worm moon’ gets its name from folklore tradition, occurring at a time when frost on the ground melts and earthworms begin to emerge in temperate regions of the northern hemisphere. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The last full moon of winter is upon us.

March’s supermoon, called the Super Worm Moon, peaks Monday night.

According to NASA, it got its name from native tribes in the northern and eastern United States. They called the last full moon of winter the “Worm Moon” after the earthworm casts that appear on the ground as it begins to thaw in springtime.

The supermoon will reach peak fullness around 1:48 p.m. EST on Monday, March 9. However, it will appear full from Sunday night through Tuesday night.

The supermoon comes a day after the moon reaches perigree, the closest point to Earth, making the full moon a supermoon, which makes it appear slightly larger and brighter than the full moon usually does.

Check out the video below for NASA’s skywatching tips:

