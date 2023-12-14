CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not as cold but still chilly this evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s by early tomorrow morning. Clear skies with quiet condition. Sunshine will stick with us tomorrow as we warm up.

Tomorrow is going to be beautiful as temperatures quickly climb into the low 50s. Mostly sunny and quiet. Great way to end the work week. Few clouds move in Friday night but we will remain dry.

Looking ahead the next system we’re tracking is a weak front Sunday with higher likelihood for showers. This will link up with a wave of moisture from the gulf. Up to an inch possible for parts of our eastern areas.

East coast system deepens Monday/Tuesday of next week. Rain chances climbing with a changeover to snow Monday into early Tuesday.

The track has already shifted a couple of times. Check back this weekend as the models come to more of an agreement.

We’re watching this carefully over the next few days. We might get some snow on the ground.

A brief burst of colder air invades our area the middle of next week.

Signs of an active panhandle storm track in the works the last 10 days of December. Too early to tell if these will produce snow for Ohio. Temps look to stay near normal.

