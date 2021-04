CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday will be another dry and warm day!

Temperatures remain 20-25° ABOVE average with highs nearing 80°!

The exception will be our lakeshore communities where it’ll be cooler (upper 60’s to around 70).

Widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms move in on Thursday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

