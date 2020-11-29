Sunshine will continue in Northeast Ohio, as holiday weekend comes to a close

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The last day of sunshine is coming your way to finish out the holiday weekend. But an important weather pattern shift is imminent for the upcoming week, just in time to kick off the month of December.

Sunday looks like a great day to be outside, warmer and mild with plenty of sunshine. Rain showers will start moving in by Monday morning.

Ready for a true winter feel? The pattern will be colder next week. A southern system will bring rain then snow followed by lake effect snow. Yes, it will accumulate but obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: