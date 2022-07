CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, it’s mostly cloudy, no rain but damp and warm, in the mid 60s.

Front moves back and forth over the next two days. Sunshine with warmer temperatures on Thursday.

A final cluster of rain/storms on Friday, then the comfy air moves in for the weekend. Enjoy! Sunny and dry conditions all weekend.

Looking ahead, the extreme heat stays south, but mid to upper 80’s are common.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: