Sunshine Tuesday; Highs in the 60s later in the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- We’ll continue with a mostly cloudy sky tonight, and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A mostly cloudy start to our Tuesday will lend way to a brighter afternoon. An onshore breeze will keep those near the lakeshore a little cooler in the low 40s. Areas away from the lake will climb ~50F.

*Pick day of the week* Thursday will be in the 60s and partly sunny besides a fleeting sprinkle during the PM hours. Hopefully, you get a chance to grab some fresh air!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: