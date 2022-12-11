(WJW) — Expect it to be quiet and cloudy overnight. Temperatures won’t fall too much.

It’ll be mid-30s by morning and we won’t catch a break from the clouds through our Monday. Mostly cloudy skies prevail, with highs capping out below 40.

Sunshine will be back Tuesday! Enjoy it, because a big pattern shift is ahead.

Watch for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday, lasting into next weekend. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday with snow showers Friday into Saturday. We will continue to monitor and update.

Signs of colder temps are showing up late next week, per our extended outlook. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: