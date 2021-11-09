Sunshine sticks around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our stretch of sunshine and mild temperatures will continue for the next few days.

Meanwhile, there is a slight chance of spotty rain showers Tuesday night.

The risk is from 10 PM to about 2 AM.

Temps will be slightly cooler Wednesday and get (briefly) mild once again on Thursday.

Here are the maps in motion.

MAPS IN MOTION

Big changes are imminent for Friday into the weekend in the form of much cooler temperatures and the potential for some mixed snow and rain.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST