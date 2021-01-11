Sunshine sticks around for much of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Are you ready for more January sunshine? Our great weather continues!

Basically every day: Intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day, then clouds in the evening. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Periods of clouds and sun through Thursday. A bonus stretch of weather, it’s rare in January, this is our cloudy season. Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:

A quiet week is ahead. Our pattern starts to change on Thursday as we climb above average temperature-wise before a brief polar plunge over the weekend. That’s when we’ll see our next shot of snow.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8