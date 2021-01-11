Sunshine stays in Northeast Ohio through start of the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you ready for more January sunshine? Our great weather continues.

Basically, everyday, expect intervals of clouds and sun throughout the day, then clouding up at night. Highs are going to be in the upper 30s.

Periods of clouds and sun are expected through Thursday. A bonus stretch of weather, it’s rare in January, this is our cloudy season.

A quiet week is ahead weather-wise. Our pattern starts to change on Thursday as we climb above average temperature-wise before a brief polar plunge over the weekend. That’s when we’ll see our next shot of snow.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

