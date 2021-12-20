Sunshine rules Christmas week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – High pressure settling over the area for an extended period keeps us merry and bright for the holiday week that’s ahead!

Clouds are expected to break and sunshine rules our Monday.

Temperatures rise into the lower and middle 40s.

The weather will be cooperative for the Brown’s game at 5 pm.

Kickoff forecast: Mainly clear and 38. Sunset at 5:01.

Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:58 am.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop in the evening and could mix with snow briefly at times overnight before winding down Christmas morning.

