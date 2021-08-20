Sunshine returns with great weather for Friday Night Touchdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

Ashtabula, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties. The alert is through 9 a.m. for low visibility.

Overall, we’re starting to see a pattern of things drying out.

A very weak disturbance will trigger a 10 to 15% chance of spotty storms.

Most of the area will remain dry with highs in the 80s and some sunshine returns.

Light winds and highs in the low 70s and upper 60s for the first week of Friday Night Touchdown.

Saturday looks nice while small rain chances return on Sunday.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Forecast: