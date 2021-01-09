Sunshine returns to Northeast Ohio with cooler temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Here comes the sun! Yes, a mostly sunny sky in the works today. It’s a cold, frosty start with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Why so much cloud cover lately… There are a few reasons why the clouds are hanging in there, one of which is the lack of a good kick from a powerful jetstream!

A Bit Stagnant Due To Light Upper Winds

The aforementioned winds aloft/jetstream come rip-roaring into the West Coast next week and should push a polar air mass into the area late-week into the weekend as a deepening trough begins to wedge over the eastern United States, even as sharp ridge buckles northward over the Continental Divide! This is what meteorologists refer to as a “meridional flow”. That’s when the weather is usually at its most disruptive. Stay tuned!

We’re in our cloudy season. Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:

A quiet week is ahead. Our pattern starts to change on Thursday as we climb above average temperature-wise before an arctic invasion next weekend. That’s when we’ll see our next shot of snow.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

