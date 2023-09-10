CLEVELAND (WJW) – Drying out this evening a bit after a dreary and drizzly Browns game. It didn’t stop them though, we got the win! Gradual clearing overnight as patchy fog develops.

By late tomorrow morning, the sunshine will begin to reappear across the state. A nice day with highs in the mid 70’s.

Rain arrives Tuesday with a few embedded thunderstorms possible (no severe expected as of now) and we’re tracking falling temperatures by midweek. Sweater weather ahead along with lake effect rain showers.

Check the 8-day forecast above.