CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy, damp and cool tonight as drier conditions move in late. Showers will come to an end tonight but chilly air will stick around with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

Still breezy tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

The breeze will let up by tomorrow with sunshine returning. Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon will bring a bit of warmth to the forecast but not much. Highs will only make it into the low 50s.

Drier conditions move in Thursday and into the rest of the work week. The weekend will stay quiet beyond the chance for a few showers late Sunday evening into Monday.

Overall, little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days.

Seasonal and quiet conditions for any of your Halloween/fall events:

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.