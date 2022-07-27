CLEVELAND (WJW) – Muggy and mild tonight as we fall back into the low 70s and upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible but most places will remain quiet tonight into early tomorrow.

Starting off warm with a few more breaks of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs back in the mid 80s.

A cold front will bring another chance for spotty showers and a non-severe storm Thursday late. Cooling off behind this system with lower humidity by Friday. Highs fall back into the upper 70s heading into the weekend.

Comfortable with a few lows in the upper 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week then more consistent heat/humidity returns.

