CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Friday will start off with lots of clouds and a few spotty showers/sprinkles but late-day sunshine will appear! Temperatures will hang in the upper 40s through much of the day.

Once the sunshine breaks out our temps will jump quickly into the mid-50s by dinnertime.

Weekend warmth and “milky” sunshine will be the name of the game on Saturday!

Sunday will still be warm but will also sport some showers as a cold front moves through.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

