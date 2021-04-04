Sunshine is here to brighten your Easter Sunday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Easter Sunday should be a touch warmer than yesterday, with more sunshine. A light northerly wind off the lake will keep communities lakeside in the low and mid-50s, with low 60s expected for most of our inland communities.

Temperatures are trending milder this week. Highs in the mid and upper 60s are expected. The first pitch is looking good for the Tribe at the home opener, a far cry from snow/cold on opening day.

This week, the weather pattern looks unsettled, but at least most of our rain risks will occur at night. Widespread showers on Thursday are likely, and then we cool off.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic