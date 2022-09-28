CLEVELAND (WJW) – More showers are expected today, although they’ll be a bit more scattered. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms containing small hail.

There will be breaks of sun and clouds through the afternoon as highs struggle to climb into the upper 50s. Not as breezy either as conditions improve Wednesday night.

A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga, and Ashtabula County through tomorrow morning.

Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as it moves past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s now a Category 4 Hurricane and will make landfall along the west coast of Florida bringing hazardous storm surge, winds, and flooding Wednesday into Thursday.

Ian will make landfall by midday Wednesday near Fort Myers.

The remains of Ian move north into Virginia. A few showers are possible east and south in northern Ohio Sunday.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.