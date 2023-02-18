CLEVELAND (WJW) — A brighter weekend is in store with temperatures gradually warming back to slightly above average on Saturday.

We’ll add a few degrees to that on Sunday, but also with more cloud cover. Overall, the weekend will be quiet and pleasant.

Hang on to your hat! Along with the warmer temps in the 50s, wind gust could reach near 30 mph on Sunday.

A weak front late Monday into early Tuesday with spotty light rain. Better opportunity for rain (or snow) late next week. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

