Sunshine galore, temps in the 60s over the next few days

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans woke up to 20° in their yard this morning but that extra hour of sleep might have made up for it.

Sunrise was at 7:06 a.m. and, later, sunset will be early at 5:15 p.m.

Today, we’ve got sunshine galore and by 10 a.m. we’ll already be nearing 50°; 60° by this afternoon.

Skies are clear in the region according to StormFOX. Enjoy the last of the fall foliage against the backdrop of blue skies.

Our next best chance of rain comes Tuesday night, which is only a small chance of a passing rain shower.

For the week ahead, we’ll see above-average temperatures. Get ready for a plethora of 60s!

Late next week is hinting at a significant cool down which would (potentially) translate into a chance of [accumulating?] snow for all Northeast Ohioans. 40s return to the area by the end of the week into the weekend. A “noticeable pattern shift” (this may be an understatement) is in the second half of November.

Here is your FOX 8 Day forecast: