CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll be a chilly start to Mother’s Day but by midday, temps will warm to the low to mid-60s. A few clouds will decorate the sky.

This starts a stretch of days with temps trending upwards. Everyday we’ll add a couple degrees sending our temperatures above average – A few 80s showing up again!

Dry days are also ahead. The next chance of a few showers is Friday night.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: