Sunshine and cold temperatures on tap for your Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ll see another day painted with bright sunshine on Wednesday. However, in this cold flow, temperatures will not move much higher than the 20s.

Our next storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late this week with a rain/mix initially changing to snow on Friday.

The focus late this weekend and early next week will be the ARCTIC PLUNGE. Sub-zero readings are possible! It’s going to be FRIGID! Wind chills early next week will be between -10 and -15!

Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

