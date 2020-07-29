Sunshine expected to continue Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A lovely summer night will be followed by a fairly toasty Wednesday. Dew points will be slightly higher, but not outrageously high like earlier this week.
We’re tracking another ‘eroding’ front Wednesday that will trigger additional spotty showers (perhaps thunder) late afternoon and evening … as well as a slim potential Thursday.
A dry, seasonable stretch follows. Next chance of rain will be on Sunday, although some of the latest models have slackened the precipitation probability.
Check out the refreshingly-warm forecast we’ll be enjoying in the video above. Seventy-degree temps return!
Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
