Sunshine continues, small chance of rain Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sunshine will continue to rule through the end of the work week and much of the weekend.
Humidity won’t ramp up again until this weekend. There is a small opportunity for rain on Saturday in our southern locales late-day. Otherwise, a better chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon. There will definitely be some areas that will have an entirely rain-free weekend. Water your plants!
Summer returns next week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding to our 15 – 90F days so far this year!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
