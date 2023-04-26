(WJW) – A Freeze Warning will go into effect early Thursday morning for parts of Northeast Ohio. Other areas will be under a Freeze Watch.

Frost and freeze conditions are possible Thursday morning.

Wednesday is a cool, but dry day. Clouds are clearing from the west, more sun during the second half of the day—highs in the low 50s.

The pick day is Thursday. Rain redevelops Friday morning. Some steady and heavy.

Drier periods Saturday (a few showers on and off) then more rain Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average (64°) all week until Friday. Temperatures flirt with 60 next weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

