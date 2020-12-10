Sunshine breaks through as temperatures head for 50

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We are barreling toward the weekend!

Sunshine for most can be expected Thursday!

A modest warming “trend” is taking shape for northern Ohio as well.

Highs are expected to reach the low 50s Friday.

verage highs for this time of the year are around 40 degrees, so that’s not too shabby.

Changes for this weekend include scattered showers on Saturday with a few brief showers early Sunday as temperatures fall into the lower 30s by sundown.

How about our Browns?!! Monday night football is up next at home against the Ravens!!! Here’s what the weather is looking like: Few lake-driven flurries. Cold in the 30s!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8