CLEVELAND (WJW) — We will be sunny for a few days and warm up to the lower 70s. Enjoy.

It’s a good time to do some leaf peeping. The color change has been delayed a bit this season so soak in the beauty our area has to offer.

Thursday looks wet with the next cold front moving through that will drop us into the 50s again for next weekend.

Lake effect clouds and showers will be common at the end of the week.

Check out the most recent FOX 8 forecast below: