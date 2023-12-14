(WJW) — It’s not as cold today with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. The sunshine should help it feel comfortable as the quiet weather continues.

There is a breeze at times so it may feel like we’re in the upper 30s.

We’ll see a weak front on Sunday with a higher likelihood of showers.

An East Coast system deepens on Monday/Tuesday of next week. Rain chances climbing with a changeover to snow Monday into early Tuesday. Percentages are still under 50% due to confidence.

We’re watching this carefully over the next few days.

Temps this week stay near normal on Thursday until we go above average by Friday and into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s. Cold air intrusions are still brief.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

