CLEVELAND (WJW) – Look for sunshine and chilly temps in the lower 30s this morning with partly sunny skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid-50s.
Rain will redevelop tonight and into Thursday.
The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon/evening.
Temperatures will trend milder at the end of the week per our long-range outlook issued on APRIL 5th. We warm up by the weekend, flirting with 80! That’s early June temperatures. Enjoy!
The warmup is short-lived as temperatures will cool down next week. Good chance for rain/storms Monday.
Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: